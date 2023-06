June 26, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported one fresh COVID-19 infection on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

As on date, 17 persons are under treatment. A total of 36,10,593 persons have tested positive for the infection so far.

The State logged five recoveries. This took the total tally of recoveries to 35,72,496. No casualty was was reported. Till date, 38,080 persons have succumbed to the infection, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

