Tamil Nadu reports nine fresh COVID-19 infections

January 05, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

With nine fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the State on Thursday, the number of persons under treatment for the infection rose to 86. Three fresh cases were reported in Chennai, while Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris, Salem and Tenkasi reported one fresh infection each. A person under surveillance at the airport also tested positive.

So far, 35,94,487 persons have been infected, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health. Thirteen more persons were declared to have recovered from the infection. This took the number of recoveries to 35,94,487. No casualty was reported. As many as 38,049 persons have succumbed to the infection so far. 

