Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant

16 December 2021 00:13 IST

The 47-year-old came from Nigeria

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported the first case of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after whole genome sequencing of the sample of a 47-year-old man, who had travelled from Nigeria to Chennai, tested positive. The genome sequencing results of the samples from six family members and a co-passenger are awaited.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the sample of the Chennai resident was analysed at the State Public Health Laboratory’s genome sequencing facility during which the S-gene dropout was identified. It was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which made the confirmation, he told reporters here.

The man was admitted to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy. Six of his family members, including a 16-year-old, had also tested positive, and were in hospital isolation. The initial analysis of their samples also identified the S-gene dropout, he said.

“All of them have mild symptoms but are being monitored closely. In the last two days, the Health Department has taken up tracing and monitoring of the contacts of the person whose preliminary gene test had revealed the S-gene dropout and found a 42-year-old co-passenger, who had also tested positive for COVID-19. An analysis found the S-gene dropout in his sample too,” he said. All samples were sent for genomic sequencing to INSACOG laboratories.

The Minister said the contacts of the co-passenger were also being traced. Except for the 16-year-old, all seven persons had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Hence, they had mild symptoms, he said.

Tamil Nadu stepped up surveillance over the last 10 days, he said. At present, 41 persons who had tested positive on arrival in the State were undergoing treatment at hospitals, while three persons were discharged, he said.

While all travellers from at-risk countries were being subjected to testing, 2% of travellers from non-risk countries were randomly tested at all international airports in the State, he said.

The Minister said the State had improved its health infrastructure with over a lakh additional beds and increased the oxygen capacity. “The State’s current oxygen capacity is 1,400 metric tonnes,” he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan stressed the need to continue compliance with wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places and get vaccinated.