Tamil Nadu reports 937 fresh infections; 1,038 persons discharged

Chennai

01 January 2021 01:01 IST

13 more patients succumb to the virus

Tamil Nadu reported 937 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rose to 8,18,014.

The fresh cases included one returnee from UAE, four from West Bengal and one each from Bihar and Odisha.

As many as 1,038 persons were discharged, and another 13 succumbed to the virus. Till date, a total of 7,97,391 persons have been discharged and 12,122 persons have died.

Currently, there are 8,501 active cases in the State. This includes 2,617 in Chennai and 814 in Coimbatore.

In Chennai, 259 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 2,25,507. Coimbatore reported 89 cases, while Chengalpattu recorded 53 fresh cases. This took Chengalpattu’s overall cases to 50,029.

There were 42 cases reported in Erode, 41 in Tiruvallur, 38 in Salem, 37 in Thanjavur and 36 in Tiruppur.

While Perambalur had no new case, 13 districts had less than 10 cases each.

Of the 13 fatalities, Chennai reported four deaths and Salem registered two deaths. Coimbatore, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar reported one death each.

A 53-year-old woman from Virudhunagar with rheumatoid arthritis died at a private hospital in Madurai. She died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. She was admitted on December 27 with complaints of a fever and a cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for a day.

Another 54-year-old woman from Chennai, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16 and 27, died at a private hospital here due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia on December 30. She had no co-morbidities.

Testing in State

In the last 24 hours, 68,761 samples have been tested in the State. Till date, 1,41,91,494 samples have been tested.

One more private laboratory — Krishna MRI and CT in Tiruchi — was approved for COVID-19 testing. Presently, there are 237 testing facilities — 67 in the government and 170 in the private sector.