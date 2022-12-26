Tamil Nadu reports 9 fresh cases of COVID-19

December 26, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nine more persons in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the tally of active cases to 51. So far, 35,94,367 persons, including 5,26,861 senior citizens, have been infected.

Since Saturday as many as 13,890 international passengers have arrived in the State, of which 335 persons, amounting to 2%, underwent RT-PCR tests. One person tested positive and is currently under home isolation, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Chennai led the table with five new infections while a person each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari were found to be infected. Five more persons recovered, taking the tally to 35,56,267. No casualties were reported.