Tamil Nadu reports 76 fresh cases of COVID-19, 115 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 14, 2022 00:07 IST

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

As many as 76 persons tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking the tally of those under treatment in the State to 711.

In 20 districts no fresh case was reported. Barring Chennai, where 14 persons tested positive, the remaining districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. So far, 35,93,447 persons have tested tested in the State. The daily public health bulletin said 115 persons recovered across the State on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,54,688. Chennai reported 29 recoveries.

No death was reported on Sunday in the State. Till date, 38,048 persons have died due to the infection.

