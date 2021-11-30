Tamil Nadu reports 730 fresh infections

9 deaths push the toll to 36,472; 18 districts report fewer than 10 cases each; 61,633 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded 730 fresh infections on Monday out of 1,00,252 RT-PCR tests, pushing up the total case tally to 27,26,197.

Except for Coimbatore (106) and Chennai (105), all other districts reported a low case count. Erode recorded 70 cases; Tiruppur 62 cases; and Chengalpattu 51 cases.

While Tenkasi and Theni recorded no fresh case, 18 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

With the discharge of 767 persons after treatment, the number of recovered patients went up to 26,81,434, and 8,291 patients are under treatment.

In Chennai, 5,57,921 persons have so far been infected, 5,48,131 have been discharged, and 1,182 persons are under treatment.

The State also recorded the death of nine persons (five at government hospitals and four at private hospitals), taking the toll to 36,472. While three of the deaths occurred in Chennai, one person each died in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga, Tiruchi and Tiruppur. All the deceased had pre-existing health conditions.

Among them were three persons in their forties and a nonagenarian woman.

Vaccine uptake

As many as 61,633 persons were vaccinated on Monday. Among them were 37 healthcare workers; 156 frontline workers; 33,739 persons aged 18-44; 17,878 persons aged 45-59; and 9,823 senior citizens.

So far, 6,80,75,177 persons have been inoculated at 2,122 sessions.