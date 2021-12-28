Tamil Nadu reports 605 fresh cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

CHENNAI

28 December 2021 00:55 IST

6,562 patients under treatment; 4 districts report no cases; 1,15,096 vaccinated

Tamil Nadu reported 605 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the total to 27,44,642. Currently 6,562 persons are under treatment.

Among the fresh infections were two passengers each from Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates and one passenger from Bangladesh. A person who arrived by road from West Bengal also tested positive.

Of the 16,762 passengers from at-risk countries who were tested on arrival, 86 were found to have been infected and 89 persons from not-at-risk countries tested positive.

172 cases in Chennai

In Chennai, 172 persons tested positive and 1,442 patients are under treatment. Coimbatore reported 88 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 50 cases. In all other districts, the number of fresh cases was well below 50. No fresh infection was reported in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Theni districts. In Arilayur and Theni, fewer than 10 persons each are under treatment. With the discharge of 663 persons, the number of recovered persons went up to 27,01,336.

The daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health also recorded the death of nine persons. Five patients died at private hospitals and four at government hospitals. All of them had co-morbidities. The toll went up to 36,744.

A 90-year-old woman from Chennai, severely hypertensive, tested positive on December 21, a day after she was admitted to a private hospital following complaints of fever for two days, cough and difficulty in breathing for six days. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on December 25.

At 4,654 sessions, 1,15,096 persons were vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin. Among them were 184 healthcare workers; 81 frontline workers; 67,898 persons aged 18-44; 30,725 persons aged 45-59; and 16,208 senior citizens. So far, 8,04,94,170 persons have been inoculated.