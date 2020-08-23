Tamil Nadu reports 5,975 fresh infections, 97 fatalities

6,047 persons discharged after treatment; Chennai sees 1,298 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,975 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of active patients in the State to 53,541. The State’s tally climbed to 3,79,385.

At the same time, 6,047 persons were discharged from various facilities following treatment, taking the total number of discharged persons to 3,19,327.

The northern districts continued to register a higher number of cases. Chennai continued to lead, with 1,298 more persons testing positive.

A total of 1,040 persons were discharged in the city on Sunday, taking the total number of those under treatment to 13,223. The city’s tally touched 1,25,389.

While Chengalpattu recorded 352 fresh cases, Cuddalore saw 380. In Tiruvallur, 354 more persons tested positive, whereas in Kancheepuram 222 cases were identified, health officials said. Among the western districts, Coimbatore saw 392 cases. In Salem, 261 persons tested positive.

The State recorded 97 deaths due to the infection. Of this, private hospitals accounted for 21 deaths and government ones 76.

Among the deceased, 10 had no co-morbidities, the daily bulletin of the Department of Public Health stated. All the 10 were admitted as patients in government medical college hospitals.

The number of infected persons aged over 60 rose to 48,497 on Sunday.

Elderly impacted

Four persons among those who died were aged over 90.

Among them was a 91-year-old man who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on August 16 and tested positive for the infection on Friday. He died on Saturday due to acute respiratory disorder caused by COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 95-year-old man from Karur, who was admitted on August 11 to the government medical college hospital there, after testing positive for COVID-19, died on August 18 due to bronchial asthma, which exacerbated his condition.

A 92-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 18 after testing positive for the infection a day before, died on August 20. He had a history of severe hypertension.

A 92-year-old man from the city, who was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on August 20, after testing positive for COVID-19 two days earlier, died on August 21. He had coronary artery disease and was hypertensive.