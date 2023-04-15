ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 502 fresh cases of COVID-19, one death

April 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The total active caseload rose to 3,048, of which Chennai had the most number of active cases at 857

The Hindu Bureau

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 crossed 500 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. While 502 persons tested positive for the infection, one person succumbed to the infection in the State.

A 84-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, on April 5 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing with COVID-19 positivity. He died on April 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were nine persons who returned from abroad. This included two persons each from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. In Chennai, 136 persons tested positive for the infection. A total of 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kanniyakumari, while there were 42 cases in Coimbatore, 28 each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and 27 in Salem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 329 persons were discharged. The total active caseload rose to 3,048, of which Chennai had the most number of active cases at 857. There were 245 active cases in Chengalpattu, 236 in Coimbatore and 210 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 5,869 samples were tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US