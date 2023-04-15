Tamil Nadu reports 502 fresh cases of COVID-19, one death

April 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 crossed 500 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. While 502 persons tested positive for the infection, one person succumbed to the infection in the State.

A 84-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, on April 5 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing with COVID-19 positivity. He died on April 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were nine persons who returned from abroad. This included two persons each from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. In Chennai, 136 persons tested positive for the infection. A total of 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kanniyakumari, while there were 42 cases in Coimbatore, 28 each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and 27 in Salem.

A total of 329 persons were discharged. The total active caseload rose to 3,048, of which Chennai had the most number of active cases at 857. There were 245 active cases in Chengalpattu, 236 in Coimbatore and 210 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 5,869 samples were tested.