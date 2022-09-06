Tamil Nadu reports 449 COVID-19 cases, one death

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 449 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due on Tuesday.

The person who succumbed to the infection was a 42-year-old man from Kancheepuram, who tested positive on Friday. He was admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital in Chennai the same day, and died two days later. The medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare department said the person was comorbid and had myotonic dystrophy and seizure disorder.

The total number of deaths in the State now stood at 38,037. The State previously reported a death on Friday.

Of the 449 fresh cases, Chennai logged 79 and Coimbatore 58. They were the only districts to report more than 50 cases. Chengalpattu reported 31 cases. Eleven other districts reported cases in double digits. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram were the two districts with no fresh case.

Four persons who tested positive had travelled to the State from elsewhere. While one returned from Nepal, the others had returned from Bihar, Jharkhand and Puducherry.

The total number of cases in the State stood at 35,71,479. A total of 478 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, which took the total number recoveries to 35,28,482 in the State.

Active cases in the State stood at 4,960, of which Chennai accounted for 2,139 cases. As many as 17,108 persons were tested in the State.