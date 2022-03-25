Tamil Nadu reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths

Chennai records 11 fresh infections; 9 districts log a single case each

A total of 1,17,558 children aged 12 to 14 and 18,420 children aged 15 to 18 have been vaccinated so far. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A total of 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, while deaths continued to be nil for the eighth day in a row.

There were zero cases in 22 districts. Among the remaining districts, Chennai had 11 cases, while there were five in Chengalpattu and three each in Coimbatore and Tiruchi. Nine districts reported a single case each.

The State has reported 34,52,612 COVID-19 cases so far. A total of 66 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries to 34,14,141.

The number of active cases dropped to 446 in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 161 active cases. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 60 and 35 active cases respectively.

A total of 32,259 samples were tested. The State's positivity rate stood at 0.1%. Two private laboratories — Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory Private Limited, Coimbatore, and VJ Scans and Labs LLP, Chennai — were approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

Vaccination status

A total of 1,62,704 persons were vaccinated across the State on Friday. This included 1,17,558 children aged 12 to 14 and 18,420 children aged 15 to 18.

Government vaccination centres accounted for a coverage of 10,07,92,335 persons so far.