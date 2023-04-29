Tamil Nadu reports 343 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

April 29, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 343 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday, April 28, 2023. A woman and a man — both aged 58 — died of the infection in the State, taking the toll to 38,068.

The woman from Vellore had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on April 25 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for three days. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26. She died the next day due to ventricular tachycardia, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The man from Salem had diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on April 19 with complaints of abdominal pain, loin pain and haematuria, and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26. He died the next day due to sepsis, septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 67 while there were 45 in Coimbatore. A total of 3,126 persons were under treatment and 527 persons were discharged.

