HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu reports 343 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

April 29, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
An inside view of the oxygen bed facility for treatment of Covid-19 patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. File photo

An inside view of the oxygen bed facility for treatment of Covid-19 patients at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu reported 343 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday, April 28, 2023. A woman and a man — both aged 58 — died of the infection in the State, taking the toll to 38,068.

The woman from Vellore had diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on April 25 with complaints of difficulty in breathing for three days. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26. She died the next day due to ventricular tachycardia, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The man from Salem had diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on April 19 with complaints of abdominal pain, loin pain and haematuria, and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26. He died the next day due to sepsis, septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 67 while there were 45 in Coimbatore. A total of 3,126 persons were under treatment and 527 persons were discharged.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.