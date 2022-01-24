Tamil Nadu reports 30,580 COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 01:15 IST

Marginal drop in cases despite an increase in testing

Tamil Nadu recorded 30,580 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number was marginally lower than the 30,744 infections reported on Saturday, though the State tested more persons on Sunday.

The State tested 1,49,638 persons on Sunday as against 147,857 persons the day before.

Tamil Nadu also reported 24,283 recoveries and 40 deaths. The total number of cases reported so far stood at 31,33,990. There have been 28,95,818 recoveries and 37,218 deaths so far. The number of active cases crossed the two lakh-mark and stood at 2,00,954.

The decline in the number of cases reported in Chennai continued for a week now, with the city registering 6,383 cases. Coimbatore reported 3,912 cases. With 1,841 fresh infections, the number of cases in Chengalpattu came below the 2,000-mark.

Seven other districts — Tiruppur (1,507), Kanniyakumari (1,248), Erode (1,220), Thanjavur (1,123), Salem (1,074) and Krishnagiri (1,010) — reported more than 1,000 cases. Ten other districts reported more than 500 cases.

Eighteen districts reported a decline in the number of cases on Sunday, compared with the previous day. The remaining 20 districts reported an increase.

Among the districts that reported a sharp increase were Tiruppur, Thanjavur, the Nilgiris, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam.

Among the 40 deaths, 15 occurred at private hospitals and 25 took place at government hospitals. The medical bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said 39 of the 40 people had co-morbidities.

The State administered 10,687 vaccine doses on Sunday. The total number of doses administered stood at 9,04,60,199.