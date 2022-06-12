Tamil Nadu reports 249 fresh COVID-19 cases

1,332 persons were under treatment; 13.83 lakh vaccine doses administered at the 30th mega camp

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. As many as 249 of the 14,016 persons tested were found to be infected.

At least 10 of them arrived in the State either by road or by air. They were two international passengers (one from Italy and the other from the United States); two from Haryana and one each from Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka, who arrived by domestic flights; and one person each from Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, who reached the State by road.

At present, 1,332 persons were under treatment. So far, 34,57,382 persons have been infected in the State.

Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Theni remained free of the infection, while Ariyalur and Karur registered the first case after several months.

In Chennai, 124 persons tested positive, 73 persons were discharged after recovery and 733 patients were under treatment. The neighbouring district of Chengalpattu reported 40 fresh infections; Kancheepuram 12 cases; and Tiruvallur 11.

Across the State, 148 persons recovered, pushing up the total number of recovered patients to 34,18,025. The death toll remained 38,025.

13.83 lakh vaccinated

As many as 13.83 lakh persons were vaccinated at the 30 th mega camp held on Sunday. A total of 13,83,573 beneficiaries aged over 12 were vaccinated. Among them, 2,44,520 received the first dose and 10,30,753 the second dose. A total of 1,08,300 persons got the precautionary dose.

Among beneficiaries aged over 18, 94.31% persons received the first dose and 84.81% received their second dose. In the 12-14 age group, 17,62,663 children (83.11%) got the first dose and 10,85,265 (51.17%) children received the second dose. In the 15-18 age group, 29,87,648 (89.29%) got the first dose and 24,23,198 (72.42%) the second dose.

A total of 13,51,908 (41.69%) have taken their precautionary dose.