Tamil Nadu reports 2,334 fresh infections, 20 deaths

CHENNAI

09 November 2020 01:08 IST

Number of persons under treatment stands at 18,894; Chennai sees 601 cases

With 2,334 fresh infections identified across Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, the number of persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 stood at 18,894 on Sunday. As many as 7,43,822 persons have tested positive for the infection so far.

Another 2,386 persons were discharged from various hospitals and COVID care facilities on Sunday, taking the total number of those discharged so far to 7,13,584.

A bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said that in Chennai, 601 fresh cases were detected and 675 persons were discharged.

The number of active cases stood at 5,855. The total number of positive cases in the city stood at 2,04,862.

District counts

Coimbatore district reported 205 fresh cases and Tiruppur 119. Erode recorded 103 more infections and Salem 102.

Chengalpattu district recorded 120 fresh cases and Tiruvallur 133.

Twenty persons died of the infection in the State, taking the toll to 11,344. Chennai with five deaths and Coimbatore and Tiruvallur with four deaths each had the most number of casualties in the last 24 hours.

Co-morbid conditions

All the persons whose deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours had co-morbid conditions that led to complications.

As many as 11 deaths were recorded at government facilities, including four at ESIC and government railway hospitals, while nine persons died at private hospitals.

The oldest among them was an 85-year-old man from Coimbatore, who was a diabetic. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday afternoon and tested positive for COVID-19. He died on Saturday evening. Hospital authorities cited acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia and diabetes mellitus as the cause of death.

A 47-year-old man from Salem who tested positive on November 4 and had severe hypertension and chronic kidney disease was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on Friday night. He died within an hour of admission and doctors recorded his death as due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID pneumonia.