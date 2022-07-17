Tamil Nadu reports 2,316 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Only three districts logged fewer than 10 cases

Only three districts logged fewer than 10 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 2,316 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing up the overall tally to 35,17,777.

In Chennai, 596 persons tested positive for the infection. Chengalpattu recorded 354 fresh cases and Tiruvallur 114. Coimbatore saw 164 fresh cases.

Only three districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. While Ariyalur reported 9 new cases, Tirupathur and Kallakurichi reported eight fresh infections each.

A 52-year-old man from Virudhunagar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14 after being admitted to the medical college hospital there with complaints of fever, chest pain and breathing difficulty, died on Saturday night. With this, the toll rose to 38,030.

A total of 17,085 persons are undergoing treatment.

The total number of recoveries rose to 34,62,662 after 2,458 more persons recovered from the infection.