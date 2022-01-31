Tamil Nadu reports 22,238 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 01:05 IST

Chennai sees 3,998 fresh infections; daily test positivity rate of 17.4% recorded

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to fall for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, with 22,238 fresh infections.

The number of recoveries exceeded new infections for the fourth day in a row as 26,624 were reported on Sunday. The number of deaths also came down marginally on Sunday with 38. This took the toll to 37,544.

Chennai reported 3,998 cases, the highest in the State. It was followed by Coimbatore, which reported 2,865.

Four other districts — Chengalpattu (1,534), Tiruppur (1,497), Salem (1,181) and Erode (1,127) — reported more than 1,000 cases. Another six districts reported more than 500 cases. Mayiladuthurai (98) and Perambalur (52) were the only two districts to report less than 100 cases. All 38 districts reported a marginal to noticeable decline on Sunday compared to the day before. Among the 38 deaths, 10 happened in Chennai. Chengalpattu, Tiruchi, and Madurai reported six, five and three deaths respectively. Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Tiruvallur reported two deaths each. Another eight districts reported one death each.

According to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 37 of the 38 who died had co-morbidities. The one person who did not have any co-morbidity was a 54-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the remaining 37 people, 36 were aged over 60.The State tested a total of 1,28,077 persons in the 24-hour period ending on Sunday.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 17.4%. The TPR continued to decline in the State for the past five days even as the number of tests also declined.