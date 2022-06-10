Tamil Nadu reports 219 fresh cases of COVID-19

June 10, 2022 21:20 IST

Chennai records 129 cases; since March, 70% of all infections are due to Omicron

The daily COVID-19 case count crossed the 200-mark in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur accounted for more than half of the 219 fresh infections. In Chennai, 129 persons tested positive and 41 persons were found infected in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur accounted for 11 cases and five more persons tested positive in Kancheepuram.

Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore reported nine infections each, while Tiruchi reported three cases. Tirunelveli and Salem reported two cases each. Erode, Tiruppur, Sivaganga and the Nilgiris reported one case each.

Three passengers under airport surveillance tested positive. They were from Canada, Lebanon and Sweden. A passenger who arrived from Assam and a person who arrived by road from Karnataka also tested positive.

So far, 34,56,916 persons have been infected in the State. With the discharge of 137 persons, the number of those who recovered from the infection rose to 34,56,916.

Earlier, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that since March, all the cases that had emerged in the State were due to the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Of those infected since March, 70% had contracted the BA 2 sub-variant, while 39% had contracted the BA 3 sub-variant and 6% had contracted the BA 1 sub-variant.

As on Friday afternoon, 51 persons were hospitalised and 17 of them were on oxygen support and seven were being treated in intensive care units, he said. Since March 17, the State had not reported any death. So far, 38,025 persons have succumbed to the disease.