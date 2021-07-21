Tamil Nadu reports 1,904 fresh cases, 48% of them from 7 districts

30 deaths push the toll to 33,782; 8 districts have less than 1% positivity rate

A total of 1,904 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and 30 succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu. This took the overall tally of cases to 25,39,277 and toll to 33,782.

Of the fresh cases, 48% continued to be reported from seven districts. The drop in the number of cases has been slow in many of the districts. In Coimbatore, 204 people tested positive, followed by Chennai with 141 cases. There were 133 cases in Salem, 129 in Erode, 111 in Chengalpattu, 106 in Tiruppur and 102 in Thanjavur.

Chennai’s overall tally of cases stood at 5,36,493, followed by Coimbatore (2,27,283) and Chengalpattu (1,60,762). As many as 2,439 people were discharged after treatment. They included 328 people in Coimbatore, 208 in Erode and 152 in Thanjavur. The active cases stood at 26,717.

Of the 30 persons who died, 26 had co-morbidities. Coimbatore recorded five deaths, while there were four deaths each in Erode and Tiruvannamalai. Chennai recorded three deaths that had occurred in May and June as the bulletin mentioned that these were deferred reconciled death reports received from Chennai related to earlier days. There were no fatalities in 22 districts.

1 lakh samples tested

As on Monday, eight districts, including Chennai and Madurai, had less than 1% positivity rate. Cuddalore and Thanjavur accounted for the highest positivity rate of 3.2 and 3.1 respectively.

In the last 24 hours, 1,33,962 samples were tested. Two private laboratories were approved for testing — Bioline Laboratory and Humain Sri Sai Labs, Chennai.

The State received 5,00,000 doses of Covishield on Tuesday. This was allotted and dispatched to all health unit districts based on population and high positivity rate. Chennai was allotted 36,500 doses, while Coimbatore was allocated 22,500 doses. While Tiruchi and Madurai were allotted 18,000 doses each, Cuddalore got 17,500 doses. Salem, Erode and Thanjavur were allotted 16,500 doses each.

Another 1,17,643 persons, including 71,229 persons in the 18-44 age group and 33,907 persons aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Tuesday. The overall coverage so far stood at 1,83,56,631.