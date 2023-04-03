ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 172 fresh COVID-19 infections

April 03, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 172 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This took the number of active cases in the State to 909.

Two persons who returned from Malaysia and the U.K. were among those who tested positive, as per the media bulletin released by the Health Department. Chennai logged 52 fresh cases, Chengalpattu 17 and Coimbatore 15. As many as 99 persons were discharged. Chennai has the highest number of people under treatment (266), followed by Coimbatore (95), Chengalpattu (89) and Salem (79).

As many as 3,829 samples were tested. According to Saturday’s data, the positivity rate stood at 4.1. No death was recorded today.

