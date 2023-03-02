ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 16 fresh COVID-19 infections

March 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo used for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With 16 persons, including a passenger from Malaysia, testing positive in the State for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the number of persons under treatment rose to 102 as on date. So far, 35,94,903 persons have been infected. Three persons from Chennai, two each from Coimbatore, Ranipet and Krishnagiri and one each from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris and Tiruvallur tested positive. As many as 10 persons recovered from the infection. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,56,752. So far, 38,049 persons have died, according to the daily bulletin from Public Health department.

