ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 16 fresh cases of COVID-19

February 27, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

File photo used for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

As many as 16 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This took the total number of persons under treatment to 84 in the State. Coimbatore reported five fresh cases and Chennai and Tiruvallur reported two each. Dharmapuri, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Thanjavur and Vellore logged one case each. A passenger who arrived from the UAE also tested positive. Till date, 35,94,856 persons have tested positive. Eight persons recovered on Sunday. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,56,723, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. The State reported no casualties. So far, 38,049 have died due to the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US