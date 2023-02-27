Tamil Nadu reports 16 fresh cases of COVID-19

February 27, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 16 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This took the total number of persons under treatment to 84 in the State. Coimbatore reported five fresh cases and Chennai and Tiruvallur reported two each. Dharmapuri, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Thanjavur and Vellore logged one case each. A passenger who arrived from the UAE also tested positive. Till date, 35,94,856 persons have tested positive. Eight persons recovered on Sunday. This took the total number of recoveries to 35,56,723, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. The State reported no casualties. So far, 38,049 have died due to the infection.