Tamil Nadu reports 1,573 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:07 IST

Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode record the most number of cases; 3,71,804 persons were vaccinated

Except for three districts of Tamil Nadu, all others reported less than 100 fresh cases each on Wednesday. The State recorded 1,573 fresh cases, as against a total of 1,56,386 persons tested, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Coimbatore (181), Chennai (170) and Erode (130) recorded the most number of cases. Perambalur reported the lowest number of cases, at five. Seven cases each were reported in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar.

So far, 26,05,647 persons have contracted the infection. As many as 18,352 patients are undergoing treatment, either at home or at healthcare facilities.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,797 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of those discharged to 25,52,507.

In each of the districts of Thanjavur, Salem, Erode and Chengalpattu, over 1,000 persons are under treatment. Coimbatore has 2,132 active cases and Chennai has 2002.

Of the 27 deaths (6 at private hospitals and 21 at government hospitals), three persons had no co-morbidities, while 24 others succumbed to the infection. So far, 34,788 persons have died of the infection. The fatalities include deferred reconciled deaths reported from Ranipet and Tiruppur related to the month of May.

Among the dead was a 31-year-old woman from Kanniyakumari, who had diabetes, systemic hypertension and hypothyroidism. She was admitted on August 2 to Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam. She tested positive on August 12 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on August 24.

A 36-year-old man from Ranipet, who tested positive on April 29, was admitted to the Walajapet government headquarters hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia on May 9.

So far, 4,04,78,188 persons have been tested. Of the 50,90,402 passengers who have arrived in the State as on date, 8,672 have tested positive.

On Wednesday, 3,71,804 persons were vaccinated in the State. At 2,568 sessions held to administer Covishield and Covaxin, 502 healthcare workers and 1,781 frontline workers were inoculated.

As many as 2,30,858 persons in the 18-44 age group and 1,03,879 persons with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group were also vaccinated. A total of 34,784 senior citizens received the shot.

So far, 4,19,692 sessions have been held to administer Covishield and 72,101 sessions to administer Covaxin. As on date, 2,75,66,581 citizens have received the shot.