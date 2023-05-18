ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 15 fresh COVID-19 cases

May 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated May 20, 2023 08:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One person succumbed to the infection. A 58-year-old woman from Tiruchi, who had hypertension and disseminated malignancy with lung metastasis, was admitted to a private hospital on May 11 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15 and died on May 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. There were three fresh cases each in Chennai and Kanniyakumari and two in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore reported no case. A total of 78 persons were discharged and 189 persons are under treatment. A total of 5,180 samples were tested.

