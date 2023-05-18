HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu reports 15 fresh COVID-19 cases

May 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated May 20, 2023 08:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One person succumbed to the infection. A 58-year-old woman from Tiruchi, who had hypertension and disseminated malignancy with lung metastasis, was admitted to a private hospital on May 11 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15 and died on May 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. There were three fresh cases each in Chennai and Kanniyakumari and two in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore reported no case. A total of 78 persons were discharged and 189 persons are under treatment. A total of 5,180 samples were tested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.