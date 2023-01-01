Tamil Nadu reports 14 new COVID-19 infections

January 01, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 14 more persons, including three persons who arrived from Singapore, tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the tally of active cases in the State to 86 on Sunday. So far, 35,94,444 persons have been infected, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

In Chennai, three persons tested positive while two new infections each in Vellore and Tiruvallur and one fresh case each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Namakkal and Tiruchi were reported. Ten more persons recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,56,309. The toll remained at 38,049, with the State reporting no deaths.

Between December 24 and 31, 1,548 international passengers among 65,862 have undergone RT-PCR tests (2% sample), and 14 have tested positive.