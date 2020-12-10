Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 fresh infections and 14 fatalities

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:15 IST

Fifteen returnees among those who tested positive; Chennai sees 347 cases

Another 1,232 persons, including 15 returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. While 1,315 persons were discharged after treatment, 14 persons succumbed to the infection.

Till date, a total of 7,94,020 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. Presently, 10,491 persons are under treatment, including 3,236 persons in Chennai and 924 in Coimbatore.

Chengalpattu, Salem and Tiruppur account for 500-plus active cases each.

So far, 7,71,693 persons have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Another 14 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 11,836. Of these, Chennai accounted for the most number of deaths with eight, while Chengalpattu, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Salem, Theni and Tiruvallur reported only one death each.

All 14 persons had co-morbidities. Among them was a 40-year-old man from Chennai, who had systemic hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 7 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Two persons aged 92 died at the Government Corona Hospital in Guindy. A woman with carcinoma breast died on December 5 due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia, while a man with systemic hypertension and diabetes died on December 8 due to viral pneumonia and respiratory failure.

A total of 347 persons tested positive in Chennai and 133 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu and Salem reported 78 and 72 cases respectively. There were 50 cases in Tiruvallur, 48 in Tiruppur and 48 in Kancheepuram. As many as 21 districts recorded less than 20 cases each.

Fifteen returnees, including four from Bihar and three from West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 70,262 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,26,75,551.