Tamil Nadu reports 11,993 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Chennai logs 1,751 fresh infections; positivity rate falls to 9.2%

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell further in Tamil Nadu as 11,993 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The State’s overall positivity rate dropped below 10%.

With 1,30,841 samples tested, the State’s positivity rate fell to 9.2%. Of the fresh cases, Chennai’s daily tally dropped below 2,000 as the city logged 1,751 cases. Coimbatore followed with 1,426 cases, while Chengalpattu and Tiruppur recorded 1,097 and 1,017 cases respectively. A total of 689 persons tested positive for the infection in Erode, while there were 578 cases in Salem.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 33,87,322. The State recorded 30 more deaths, taking the toll to 37,666. There were no COVID-19 deaths in 24 districts. Chennai reported seven deaths. While there were four deaths each in Coimbatore and Tiruchi, Madurai recorded three deaths. There were two deaths each in Cuddalore and Thanjavur. All 30 persons had co-morbidities.

As many as 23,084 persons, including 4,015 in Chennai and 3,126 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries to 31,82,778. The number of persons presently under treatment/home isolation stood at 1,66,878. Of this, Chennai accounted for 27,179 active cases followed by Coimbatore (19,931).

As per data released by the Health Department on Thursday, 6% of the 1,35,380 beds allotted for COVID-19 patients were occupied in the State.

Over 3 lakh vaccinated

A total of 3,03,232 persons were vaccinated across the State on Thursday. This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 9,28,52,941.

This included 2,08,691 persons aged 15 to 17 and 43,359 persons aged 18 to 44. So far, a total of 3,98,492 persons have received the precaution dose in the State.