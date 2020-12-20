Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu reports 1,127 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

12 districts log infections in single digits; Chennai records 338 fresh cases

Another 1,127 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, taking its tally to 8,05,777. Two districts — Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — recorded no new case, while 12 districts logged cases in single digits.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 338 and Coimbatore 116. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur saw 84 and 72 cases respectively.

The remaining districts reported under 50 cases each. There were 45 cases in Kancheepuram, 44 in Salem and 41 in Tiruppur.

Among those who tested positive were 10 persons who returned from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Tripura.

Active cases dropped to 9,692 in the State. This included 3,022 persons in Chennai, 1,060 in Coimbatore, 536 in Tiruppur and 524 in Chengalpattu.

While 1,202 persons were discharged after treatment, 14 more persons succumbed to the infection. Till date, 7,84,117 persons have been discharged after treatment, while 11,968 persons have died of the infection.

Chennai reported the most deaths, with nine persons succumbing to the infection. Madurai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur registered one death each.

All 14 persons had co-morbidities. This included a 47-year-old woman from Tiruvallur. She had diabetes and asthma, and was admitted to a private medical college hospital in Kancheepuram on December 3, with complaints of cough for four days and difficulty in breathing for three. She died on December 18 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Samples tested

In the last 24 hours, 76,348 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,33,87,049.

One more private laboratory — the Regenix Super Speciality Laboratories Pvt Ltd in Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 168 private laboratories and 67 government testing facilities in the State.