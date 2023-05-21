ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 10 fresh COVID-19 infections

May 21, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Coimbatore and Kancheepuram recorded three fresh cases each, while Chennai, Erode, Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri reported one case each, according to the daily health bulletin. 

The Public Health Department officials said 23 more patients recovered from the infection. The State reported no casualties, while the number of active cases stood at 100. 

So far, 38,079 people have died of COVID-19 in the State. 

