December 25, 2022 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This took the tally of those under treatment to 47. So far, the State has reported 35,94,358 cases, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. Chennai reported five fresh cases. One case was detected each in Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Vellore and Villupuram. There were six recoveries on Sunday. The State did not record any death.