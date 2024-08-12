Tamil Nadu remains top destination for higher education

Tamil Nadu continues to be the destination for higher education, as per the results of the 9th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that was released on Monday. This year more colleges from the State have participated and have featured in the rankings as well.

While the Indian Institute of Technology Madras stood first in overall ranking and the engineering category, it scored second in research and innovation category. Higher Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who released the NIRF list in New Delhi, praised the institute for introducing sports quota seats “without compromising on merit”.

Institute director V. Kamakoti termed the ranking “a validation of our dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research that addresses national and global challenges.”

This year NIRF introduced a separate category for State public universities as they receive lower funding as compared to Central government institutions.

The State is home to 18 of the 100 top institutions in the country. They include six State universities, 10 private institutions and two Central institutes. Anna University (rank 20); Bharathiar University (44); Bharathidasan University (55); University of Madras (64); Alagappa University (76) and Periyar University (100) are State-run institutions.

Private institutions include Vellore Institute of Technology; Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences; Sastra; SRM Institute of Science and Technology; Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology; Bharat Institute of Higher Education; Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetam and Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education. IIT Madras and National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi are the Central institutions.

Anna University tops the public funded State universities in the country and is ranked 13 among universities. The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University is ranked 6 in its category and the TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is ranked 17.

A senior official of Anna University said, “Private and Central universities take students from other States, which we cannot do. We lose 3 marks for lack of diversity. So, we made a special request to evaluate us separately.”

While JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, is ranked 6th, the College of Pharmacy of Madras Medical College is ranked 78. Of the six architecture and planning colleges four are in Chennai. The NIT Tiruchi and Thiagaraja Engineering College, Madurai are the others. Madras Medical College is ranked 10 while Christian Medical College is ranked 3rd among medical colleges.

The ranking of arts and science colleges in the city has dipped. Presidency College is ranked 13 from 3rd last year. Loyola has been ranked 8th. Four women’s colleges – Stella Maris College, Women’s Christian College, Queen Mary’s College and Ethiraj College and the Madras School of Social Work are among the top 100. Loyola, Presidency College, Madras Christian College and Guru Nanak College are the other city colleges.