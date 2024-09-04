Tamil Nadu releases Repowering, Refurbishment & Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects

Tamil Nadu Repowering, Refurbishment & Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects – 2024 has been released to encourage developers to replace old wind turbines and promote optimum utilization of wind energy resources.

Tamil Nadu stands as one of the leading states in India’s Renewable Energy sector, having a substantial renewable energy generation capacity of 22,754 MW as on 30 June 2024. The major share of renewable energy in the State comprises wind energy at 10,790 MW, as per the policy circulated among industry players.

The wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu commenced in the year 1986 with machine capacities ranging from 55 kW to 600 kW. Though these machines have completed their full life cycle, they are still in operation, the policy noted.

With the advancement in technology over the last three decades, it is observed that there is a potential opportunity to replace these older, lower capacity turbines with new models that have higher capacity, it added.

By replacing the old wind turbines, optimization of the wind energy potential at each specific site can be explored, which will help in increasing overall installed capacity and wind energy generation in Tamil Nadu, the new Repowering, Refurbishment & Life Extension Policy said.

Under the repowering project a Wind Energy Generator (WEG) replaces its old wind turbines by newer wind turbines, while under the Refurbishment project WEG carries out any suitable modifications in the turbine components such as gearbox, blades, generator, controller, hub height, rotor diameter.

Under the Life Extension Policy, undertakes the extension of the operational life period of wind turbines beyond their original design life or 20 years, whichever is earlier.

It is mandatory for all the Wind Energy Generators (WEGs) who have completed their operational life period of 20 years to opt for any one of activities mentioned in the policy and for others participation is voluntary.

The policy shall be valid from the date of the issuance up to 31st March 2030 or till the time a new repowering policy is announced, whichever is earlier.

A project will be considered under repowering policy, provided it leads to an increase in the annual energy generation at least 1.25 times of the existing generation of the old WEGs (average generation of last 3 years), while a project under Refurbishment policy will be considered provided it leads to an increase in the annual energy generation at least 1.1 times of the existing generation of the old WEGs (average generation of last 3 years).

Under Life Extension Policy, WEGs which have completed their life period of 20 years and whose average generation of the last 3 financial years is not less than 90 % of their rated generation.

WEGs shall have to pay the development charge at the rate of ₹ 30 Lakh / MW for the entire wind generation capacity for the various options in the policy.

Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) shall act as State Nodal Agency for implementation of the project.

Annual banking arrangements, Permission to convert wind projects into wind solar hybrid Projects, support for availing loans from financial institutions like PFC/REC/IREDA, exemption from paying open access charges from the date of approval to the date of commissioning or 1.5 years whichever is lower are among the incentives announced in the policy.

