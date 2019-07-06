Tamil Nadu releases merit list, MBBS counselling from July 8

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Saturday released the merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. With this, the counselling for admission to MBBS will commence with the special categories on July 8.

The Minister said for government quota seats, they received a total of 39,013 applications, of which 31,353 applicants — 11,741 boys and 19,612 girls — were eligible. There would be 5% reservation for the differently abled. There would be seven MBBS seats and one BDS seat for sports quota, and 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat for children of ex-servicemen.

“We received 23,291 applications from students of State Board, 9,841 applications from CBSE/SSCE students and 479 applications from ISCE students. A total of 17,618 applications were received from previous year students,” he told reporters.

For management quota seats, a total of 29,007 applications were received. Of this, 25,651 applicants — 9,366 boys and 16,285 girls — were eligible.

There are a total of 5,400 MBBS seats and 1,940 BDS seats, including government and self-financing colleges. In the State quota pool, 3,968 MBBS seats will be in the offing.

The Minister said the State got an additional 350 MBBS seats this year — 150 from the new government medical college in Karur and an increase of 100 seats each at the medical colleges in Tirunelveli and Madurai. With this, the 23 government medical colleges in the State have a total of 3,250 seats this year, he said. Of this, 506 will go to the All India Quota.

On the implementation of 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) among the open category in medical admissions, he said an all-party meeting had been convened on Monday evening to discuss the issue. “The Centre has sent a proposal for additional seats to implement the EWS quota. It is a question of whether we accept it or not,” he said.

Top candidates

In the government quota, Shruthi K. of Tiruvallur obtained the first rank with a NEET score of 685. Aswin Raj A.K. of Anthiyur and Elamathi V. of Coimbatore came second and third respectively.

In the management quota, Sodam Sri Nandan Reddy topped the list with a NEET score of 685, followed by P. Mahesh Anand in the second rank and Bahadur Singh in the third rank.