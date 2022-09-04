Tamil Nadu reiterates request for Supreme Court Bench in Chennai

Stalin unveils the foundation for a building to house subordinate courts on the High Court campus

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 17:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation for a building to house the subordinate courts in Chennai and Commencement of renovation of old Law College Heritage Building for the use of Madras High Court on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday yet again reiterated the State’s request for establishing a Regional Bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai and allowing Tamil to be used in the Madras High Court as one of its official languages. He also insisted on representation of all sections in the appointment of judges.

He underlined the State's three requests in his speech on the Madras High Court campus where he unveiled the foundation for a multi-storey building to house subordinate courts in Chennai in the presence of Supreme Court judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Indira Banerjee, V. Ramasubramanian and M.M. Sundresh and Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

Madras High Court judge T. Raja, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Kaul launched the renovation of the old law college heritage building for the use of the High Court. Mr. Stalin said the court complex in the multi-storey building would benefit members of the public and advocates.

In his speech, Justice Kaul recalled his term as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and said judges and advocates were the “software” of the system, while infrastructure was the “hardware”. But a mere addition of judges would not help to reduce pendency of cases, he said, calling for quality judgments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice Banerjee recalled her term in Madras High Court as its Chief Justice and called Tamil Nadu her “second home”. Justice Ramasubramanian expressed his awe of the iconic buildings of Madras High Court that were standing for over 100 years. Justice Sundresh called for speedy disposal of cases.

Chief Justice Bhandari thanked the State government for its support and hoped that the old building of the Madras Law College could be used, after renovation, if a Regional Bench of the Supreme Court was established in Chennai.

Mr. Velu recalled how the Chief Minister acted on the High Court’s request for clearance for the building and ensured that a government order was issued in a few days.

Mr. Regupathy listed the steps taken by the DMK government for the benefit of the judiciary and litigants. Mr. Shunmugasundaram spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app