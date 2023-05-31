ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reiterates opposition to Karnataka’s proposal for a dam at Mekedatu

May 31, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State was keen on a dam at Mekedatu, and ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the project. | Photo Credit: File photo

A day after Karnataka Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar was reported to have said that his State was keen on building a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Wednesday reiterated that Tamil Nadu would oppose the proposal at all levels.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said the proposal for a dam at Mekedatu, in the uncontrolled intermediate catchment, “would affect Tamil Nadu” and was “not welcome”.

Expressing confidence that he would be able to meet the Karnataka Minister soon, he said he thought this issue could be discussed in detail during the meeting. He hoped Mr. Shivakumar would be patient till then.

Mr. Duraimurugan expressed surprise that Mr. Shivakumar chose to ruffle Tamil Nadu’s feathers. He said officials might not have given the new Minister the complete information on the proposal.

His remarks were in response to the media reports on Mr. Shivakumar’s statement that Karnataka was keen on a dam at Mekedatu and ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the project.

