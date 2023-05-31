Tamil Nadu reiterates opposition to Karnataka’s proposal for a dam at Mekedatu

May 31, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after Karnataka Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar was reported to have said that his State was keen on building a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Wednesday reiterated that Tamil Nadu would oppose the proposal at all levels.

In a statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said the proposal for a dam at Mekedatu, in the uncontrolled intermediate catchment, “would affect Tamil Nadu” and was “not welcome”.

Expressing confidence that he would be able to meet the Karnataka Minister soon, he said he thought this issue could be discussed in detail during the meeting. He hoped Mr. Shivakumar would be patient till then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Duraimurugan expressed surprise that Mr. Shivakumar chose to ruffle Tamil Nadu’s feathers. He said officials might not have given the new Minister the complete information on the proposal.

His remarks were in response to the media reports on Mr. Shivakumar’s statement that Karnataka was keen on a dam at Mekedatu and ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT