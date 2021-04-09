Tamil Nadu reintroduces restrictions from April 10

Chennai, 08-04-2021, For City: From 10 APRIL 2021, passengers will not be allowed to travel standing in buses in both public transport and in private buses in Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure against Covid-19. Photo: Karunakaran M

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:49 IST

They will be in place till further orders

Multiple restrictions will be reintroduced from April 10 to curb the steady increase in COVID-19 cases across Tamil Nadu, according to a government order issued on Thursday.

The restrictions have been brought back days after the voting for the Assembly election.

The government said the case load had increased in some districts “owing to functions, events, meetings and non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, including wearing of masks by the public, and non-implementation of the protocol at many offices and organisations”.

It said the restrictions would be in place until further orders.

There would be a ban on international flights, except those allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, festivals and religious events, fruits and vegetable retail outlets in the Koyambedu market complex and at wholesale markets in all districts. Containment zones will be under a total lockdown.

Private and government buses plying between the districts and MTC buses running in Chennai will be operated only with seated passengers. No standing passengers will be allowed.

Buses plying between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will operate only with seated passengers, the order said.

Following the protocol, fruits and vegetable shops, grocery and all other stores, shopping malls, all retail showrooms, jewellery shops and big format stores will be allowed to operate only with 50% capacity at any point in time till 11 p.m.

According to the order, restaurants and tea-shops with seating will be allowed to function only with 50% capacity at any point in time till 11 p.m. Restaurants will be allowed to provide parcel service till 11 p.m.

Religious places and places of worship shall be opened for public worship till 8 p.m. Essential rituals shall be permitted only with employees.

Recreation clubs can function only with 50% seating capacity. Entertainment and amusement parks, assembly halls, zoos, parks and museums can function only with 50% capacity. Multiplexes, cinema halls in shopping malls, and standalone theatres will be allowed to function with 50% seating, according to the order. Social, political, educational, recreational, sporting and cultural events at indoor venues will be allowed with a maximum of 200 persons.

Weddings can be conducted with a maximum of 100 guests and funeral processions with a maximum of 50 persons. According to the order, sporting events at indoor and outdoor stadiums are allowed without spectators. Only sports training will be allowed at swimming pools in compliance with the protocol.

Business-to-business exhibitions will be allowed at exhibition halls. Television serial and film shootings will be allowed, but production houses must ensure that everyone on the sets undergo RT-PCR tests, or are vaccinated.

Rental taxis and cabs can operate with a maximum of three passengers, apart from the driver, according to the order. Autorickshaws can carry a maximum of two passengers, apart from the driver.

The e-registration system for those coming to Tamil Nadu from other States (except Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh) or countries will continue.

The government said a committee would monitor the implementation of these restrictions and ground-level committees would be formed to assess the situation across the districts.

The government also advised those aged above 45 to get vaccinated at government vaccination centres and hospitals and private hospitals within the next two weeks. It also advised those who have COVID-19 symptoms to immediately approach a government hospital nearby.