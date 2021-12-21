Tamil Nadu registers 605 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

CHENNAI

21 December 2021 01:08 IST

No fresh infections in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tenkasi; nil fatalities reported in Chennai

On a day when 605 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, three districts — Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tenkasi — had nil fresh cases.

While Chennai logged 126 new cases and no COVID-19 deaths, the number of persons who tested positive for the infection stayed below 100 for the second day in a row in Coimbatore.

Among the remaining districts, 21 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Of this, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ranipet and Theni had a single case each.

Coimbatore logged 97 cases, while there were 51 cases in Erode and 43 in Chengalpattu. A total of 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur, while Namakkal and Salem recorded 35 and 33 cases each. Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State were four passengers who returned from other countries — three from UAE and one each from Ghana and the United Kingdom. The fresh cases pushed the State’s overall tally to 27,40,411.

Another six persons succumbed to the infection, taking the State’s toll to 36,686. This included a 22-day old baby, who was pre-term and of low birth weight. The boy was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on December 17 with complaints of difficulty in breathing and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Chennai did not report any deaths due to COVID-19 for the second day in a row. Apart from Chennai, there were no COVID-19 fatalities in a total of 32 districts. There were two deaths in Coimbatore and one each in Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Salem and Tiruppur.

As many as 697 persons were discharged after treatment. This included 131 persons in Chennai and 109 in Coimbatore. The active caseload stood at 7,172. Of this, Chennai accounted for 1,335 active cases, while Coimbatore had 1,110.

A total of 1,01,237 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,63,16,308.