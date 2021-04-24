Tamil Nadu records over 13,000 cases, 78 deaths

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 00:59 IST

Total cases in Chennai cross 3 lakh; active cases in the State stand at 95,048

Tamil Nadu recorded 13,776 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the number of active cases to 95,048 and the overall tally to 10,51,487.

Among the fresh cases were 44 persons who came from other States and Union Territories by road — 28 from West Bengal, 11 from Bihar, 2 from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Puducherry, Delhi and Kerala.

The State reported 78 deaths due to the infection, including 44 at private hospitals and 34 at government institutions. The toll has gone up to 13,395. Chennai reported 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With the discharge of 8,078 people after treatment, the number of patients who have returned home from hospitals has gone up to 9,43,044 so far, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The number of cases in Chennai district has crossed 3 lakh, with 3,842 fresh cases. So far, 3,01,541 people have tested positive. The number of active cases rose to 31,170.

The discharge of 2,920 pushed the number of people recovered to 2,65,859. The district has recorded 4,512 deaths.

While 12 of the 78 persons whose death was reported on Friday had no co-morbidity, the others had pre-existing conditions. A 27-year-old woman, who had no co-morbidity, was the youngest to succumb to the infection. The oldest to lose her life was an 88-year-old woman.

The 27-year-old woman from Tenkasi was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on April 20 after she tested positive. She died the next day owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory failure.

The 88-year-old woman was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 19 with complaints of fever and cough. She was diabetic and hypertensive and had coronary artery disease. She died on April 22 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,09,429 people were vaccinated on Friday at 4,280 sessions in the State. While 5,134 healthcare workers and 14,453 frontline workers were vaccinated, 49,634 people with pre-existing conditions in the 45-59 age group and 40,208 senior citizens were inoculated.

Vaccination sessions

At the 1,95,314 sessions held since January 16, 7,24,957 healthcare workers, 7,61,772 frontline workers, 18,74,157 persons in the 45-59 age group, and 17,71,697 senior citizens have been vaccinated. So far, 51,32,583 people have been vaccinated.

As many as 3,706 sessions were held to provide Covishield and 574 sessions to administer Covaxin, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.