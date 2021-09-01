Tamil Nadu records normal rainfall in August

11 districts experience shortfall in their monthly share of rain

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry together have recorded 4% less than the average rainfall for the month of August. However, the Meteorological Department considers it within the range of normal rainfall.

While many districts such as Chennai and Tiruchi have managed to get normal rainfall, 11 districts, including Kanniyakumari, Salem and Namakkal, have experienced a shortfall in rain in August. Karur tops the districts that have received excess rain with 53% more than its monthly share. Officials of the Meteorological Department said the weak Southwest Monsoon current was one of the reasons for the dip in rainfall in districts bordering western ghats like the Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari.

The State as a whole has recorded 88.9 mm of rainfall in August, which is 4% less than its average of 92.8 mm of rain. The department’s forecast for the month had indicated that normal to above normal rainfall activity likely over the State.

However, the total Southwest Monsoon rainfall received since June 1 in the State remains to be in excess. During the past three months, Tamil Nadu has registered 275.8 mm of rainfall, which is 27% more than its seasonal average so far of 217.8 mm.

The department has predicted scattered rainfall over the State from September 2. A weather system off the Bay of Bengal could impact a slight increase in thunderstorms over parts of Tamil Nadu.

Officials said one or two places in Cuddalore, Salem, Pudukottai and delta districts have a chance of heavy rain on Thursday and the isolated heavy rain may continue over one or two interior districts on Friday. Light to moderate rain is likely at few places of the State through this week.

Chennai too may receive light rain in some areas during evening or night hours till Thursday. On Tuesday too, some observatories around the city, including Madhavaram, West Tambaram recorded mild rains showers till 5.30 p.m. Rain gauges in other places like Yercaud, Madurai, Vellore and Nagapattinam too registered light rain.