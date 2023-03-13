ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu records COVID-19 death after nearly four months

March 13, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of nearly four months, Tamil Nadu recorded a COVID-19 death on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man from Tiruchi, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and tested positive for H1N1 on Friday, was admitted to a private hospital the same day, with complaints of difficulty in breathing, vomiting and giddiness for the past one week. He died on Saturday morning and the hospital recorded his death as due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. The last COVID-19 death in the State was recorded on November 17, 2022.

So far, 38,050 persons have succumbed to the infection, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health Department.

On Sunday, 40 more persons were reported to have contracted the infection in the State. The active cases stood at 235. As on date, 35,95,238 persons have tested positive.

Coimbatore and Chennai reported 10 fresh cases each, whereas four more persons tested positive in Chengalpattu district and three new infections were identified in Salem district.

In the Nilgiris, two fresh cases were reported, while Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur, Tiruchi and Vellore each reported one fresh infection.

With 28 more recoveries, so far 35,56,953 persons have recovered. Currently 235 persons are under treatment.

