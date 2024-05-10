This year, 91.55% of students have registered a pass in the Class X State board exams, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), on Friday. Ariyalur district tops the list at 97.3%, while Sivaganga district is second at 97% and Ramanathapuram district was third at 96.3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2024 LIVE updates

This year’s pass percentage has surpassed last year’s 91.39% by a small margin. However, the total number of students who took the exam this year has fallen from last year’s 9,14,320 lakh to 8,94,260 lakh students this year.

As many as 4,22,591 girls and 3,96,152 boys wrote the exams from a total of 12,616 schools. Girls outperformed boys with 94.53% while the boys were at 88.58%. This shows a 5.85% difference in the pass percentage.

Out of the 12,625 schools in the State, 4,105 schools and 1,364 government schools recorded a 100% pass. As many as 20,691 students scored a centum in Mathematics while 5,104 students scored a centum in science. In Tamil, only eight centums were recorded while English saw 415 centums.

Meanwhile, 13,510 disabled candidates wrote the exams with 12,491 clearing the exam at 92.45% pass rate. As many as 228 prison inmates in the State passed the exam out of the total 260 who wrote the exam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.