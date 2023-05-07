HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu records 90 fresh cases of COVID-19

May 07, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
So far, 36,09,841 persons have tested positive for the infection in Tamil Nadu. Photo: File

So far, 36,09,841 persons have tested positive for the infection in Tamil Nadu. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

As many as 90 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Among these, Chennai recorded the most with 17 cases followed by Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari with 13 each, and Ranipet logged 12 cases. Some districts reported cases in the single digits. The number of active cases rose to 1,220. The State also logged 296 recoveries, taking the tally to 35,70,547, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, maintaining Tamil Nadu’s total toll at 38,074. So far, 36,09,841 persons have tested positive for the infection in the State.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.