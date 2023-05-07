Tamil Nadu records 90 fresh cases of COVID-19

May 07, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 90 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Among these, Chennai recorded the most with 17 cases followed by Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari with 13 each, and Ranipet logged 12 cases. Some districts reported cases in the single digits. The number of active cases rose to 1,220. The State also logged 296 recoveries, taking the tally to 35,70,547, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, maintaining Tamil Nadu’s total toll at 38,074. So far, 36,09,841 persons have tested positive for the infection in the State.