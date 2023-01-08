HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu records 8 fresh cases of COVID-19

January 08, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 8 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the tally of those under treatment to 65.

Chennai reported two fresh infections. Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Tiruchi and Vellore recorded one case each. So far, 35,94,509 persons have tested positive in the State. Fourteen persons were declared to have recovered, and the total number of recovered persons went up to 35,56,395, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

Of the 1,29,658 international passengers who had arrived in the State since December 24 to January 7, 3,110 persons were tested as per the Union government’s protocol of lifting 2% random samples for RT-PCR testing. Among them, 19 tested positive and four persons are under home isolation. No casualty was recorded. So far 38,049 persons have died of the infection.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.