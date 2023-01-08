Tamil Nadu records 8 fresh cases of COVID-19

January 08, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 8 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the tally of those under treatment to 65.

Chennai reported two fresh infections. Kancheepuram, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Tiruchi and Vellore recorded one case each. So far, 35,94,509 persons have tested positive in the State. Fourteen persons were declared to have recovered, and the total number of recovered persons went up to 35,56,395, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

Of the 1,29,658 international passengers who had arrived in the State since December 24 to January 7, 3,110 persons were tested as per the Union government’s protocol of lifting 2% random samples for RT-PCR testing. Among them, 19 tested positive and four persons are under home isolation. No casualty was recorded. So far 38,049 persons have died of the infection.