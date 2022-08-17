Tamil Nadu records 649 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 
August 17, 2022 21:51 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 649 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 35,60,810.

As many as 120 fresh infections were detected in Chennai district, pushing up its case tally to 7,86,177. 

Ramanathapuram district recorded no new infection. Coimbatore registered 96 new cases. Perambalur recorded only one new case. A total of 17 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each.

As many as 906 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,16,146.

No death was reported. The State has recorded 38,033 deaths so far, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

Currently, 6,631 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

