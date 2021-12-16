Tamil Nadu records 640 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalities

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 00:22 IST

State’s positivity rate stands at 0.6%, active cases fall to 7,548; 1,68,362 more people inoculated

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday logged 640 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. With this, its tally touched 27,37,335 and toll 36,644.

For the second day in a row, the State’s positivity rate stood at 0.6%. Chennai continued to top the table, with 126 people testing positive, when compared with 123 the previous day. This took the city’s case tally to 5,59,832. Coimbatore reported 106 cases, while Erode and Chengalpattu saw 49 and 48 cases respectively. There were 45 cases in Tiruppur, 41 in Salem and 39 in Namakkal.

Kallakurichi, Theni and Virudhunagar reported no COVID-19 case. Twenty districts logged cases in single digits. Eleven more people succumbed to the infection. All of them had co-morbidities. There were three deaths in Coimbatore and two each in Chennai and Tiruppur. Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur saw a single fatality each.

With 692 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries stood at 26,93,143. The active caseload fell to 7,548, with 22 districts accounting for fewer than 100 active cases each. In Chennai, 1,343 people are under treatment, while Coimbatore accounts for 1,148 active cases. Theni continues to account for the least number of active cases at six. While Ariyalur has 11 active cases, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar has 13 people each under treatment for the infection.

With 1,02,775 more samples being tested, the total count reached 5,58,02,775. One more private laboratory — Agam Diagnostics in Tiruchi — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now a total of 69 government testing facilities and 247 private laboratories in the State.

Vaccination coverage

The coverage of government vaccination centres reached 7,53,43,522, with 1,68,362 more people getting jabs on Wednesday.

They included 95,764 people aged 18 to 44, 45,499 people in the 45-59 age group and 26,983 senior citizens.